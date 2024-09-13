MAAT Launches Apple Silicon Version of Sought–After EQ

About

With offices in Mülheim an der Ruhr NRW DE and Saint Paul MN US, plus studios located in the bustling city of Hamburg, MAAT GmbH is a manufacturer of professional audio solutions. The company is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows, and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real–world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive critical listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.

https://www.maat.digital