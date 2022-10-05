MAAT Bows Apple Silicon Version of Breakout FiDef Hit

About

Located in the bustling port of Hamburg, close to the northern coast of Germany, MAAT Labs is a manufacturer of professional audio solutions. The company is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows, and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real–world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive critical listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.

https://www.maat.digital