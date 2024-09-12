Media Advisory

What: A commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the four Geneva Conventions and launch the international humanitarian law Caucus. The event brings together African Union member states, regional bodies, civil society, and international humanitarian organizations to discuss the relevance of international humanitarian law in contemporary armed conflicts, review its application in African countries and around the world, and to explore ways to enhance compliance.

The commemoration provides a critical opportunity to reflect on the progress in protecting civilians and limiting the suffering caused by armed conflicts in Africa and to discuss challenges and contemporary issues.

When: Monday, September 16, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM

Where: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Skylight Hotel.

Who: H.E. Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie Amde, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, representatives from African Union member states, African Union Commission officials, regional economic communities representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, humanitarian organizations including UN and IFRC, civil society representatives, media.

Journalists are invited to attend the event and press conference. There will be opportunities for interviews with key speakers and panelists.

To confirm your attendance, please contact:

Manayeh Gurmecha, gmanayeh@icrc.org , Phone +251 911122349

Zewdu Ayalew, zayalew@icrc.org

Robin Waudo, rwaudo@icrc.org