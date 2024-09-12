Submit Release
CIA Director William Burns and Chief of UK SIS Richard Moore talk with Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf

On September 7, 2024, CIA Director William Burns and Chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service Richard Moore shared the stage for a foreign policy keynote discussion with Financial Times Editor Roula Khalaf. The discussion took place at the FT Weekend Festival.

Watch the discussion on FT Live's YouTube Channel

View the Keynote Discussion Transcript

