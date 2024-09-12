Iowa companies experience impressive economic and environmental outcomes through partnership with DNR P2 program

DES MOINES — Iowa companies have saved more than 120.2 million dollars since 2001 as a result of implementing environmental improvements recommended by interns with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Pollution Prevention Intern Program.

This service places top engineering students in Iowa facilities that are looking for cost-effective ways to cut or eliminate waste from their operations to improve environmental performance, and ultimately save money. The interns analyze current systems, research alternative processes or technologies, and develop strategies to improve resource utilization.

“Our company has utilized this P2 program for the past two summers. We feel that this is an excellent resource to help accelerate our continuous improvement projects and improve our sustainability efforts. We look forward to participating again in the future,” said Scott Groh, Director of Plant Operations at Anderson Erickson Dairy in Des Moines.

This past year, ten host companies and interns participated in this unique collaboration between business, academia, and government to drive change. Ten interns completed their projects in August, and the implementation has commenced.

One intern and host company committed to a 24-week project to conduct a mass balance of the chiller system and make recommendations to reduce energy usage and improve water quality to optimize operating efficiency.

The 2024 interns recommended improvements that could save companies more than $3.4 million dollars annually. While on-site, the interns initiated improvements plans that will save the host companies more than $969,000 annually. These projects will conserve water and energy, reduce chemical usage and hazardous waste, divert waste from landfills, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Annual environmental reductions generated in 2024 include:

36,716,712 gallons of water;

2,292.49 tons of hazardous waste

44,220 kWh;

1,074,694 therms

1,599.15 MTCO2e

Project requests are currently being accepted from companies interested in participating in the 2024 Pollution Prevention Intern Program. Project Request forms are available at www.iowap2interns.com.