Environmental Protection Commission meeting agenda, published 09/12/2024

DES MOINES – The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have their monthly business meeting September 17. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Iowa DNR Building, Walnut Woods Conference Room, 6200 Park Ave, Des Moines.

The public can also attend via video conference or by phone.

To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter meeting ID 484-733-354, followed by the pound (#) sign. Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to 6200 Park Ave Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321.

The agenda for the meeting:

Monthly Reports

Directors Remarks

Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request

Environmental Protection Commission Biennial Report

Contract Decisions: Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship: Big Hollow Lake Project Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship: Protect Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa: Drinking Water Analysis for PFAS regulation United States Geological Survey - Central Midwest Water Science Center: Collection of Real-Time Surface Water Flow and Water Quality Concentrations Iowa State University - Conservation Learning Group: Social Scientific Research Program Subrecipient Agreement Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund: FY 2025 Intended Use Plans Second Quarter IUP Update



Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Mark Stutsman, chair, Hills; Amy Echard, vice chair, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, secretary, Huxley; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Jim Christensen, Linn Grove; Kyle Tobiason, Center Junction, and Roger Zylstra, Lynnville. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.