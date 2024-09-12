Higher Education and Training briefs meeting on outcome of meetings between Minister Nobuhle Nkabane and Post-School Education and Training stakeholders, 13 Sept

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane will meet stakeholders across the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector in a series of meetings at Birchwood hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg from 12 to 13 September 2024.

The purpose of these meetings is to serve as an introductory session between Minister Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane and different stakeholders in the sector. Secondly, this is to prepare for the NSFAS Online application launch that will take place on the 16th of September 2024. She will meet organized student political formations across parties, student representative formations as well as structures representing principals of higher education and training institutions (colleges and universities).

On the first day, Minister Dr Nkabane will meet the Progressive Youth Alliance, ANCYL, SASCO, YCL, COSAS, EFF Student Command, MK Party Student Wing, PASMA and DASO.

On the second day, Minister Dr Nkabane will meet SAUS, SATVETSA then governance structures SAPCO and USAF.

Media are invited to a briefing on outcomes of the meetings as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 September 2024

Time: 12:00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg

We will highly appreciate your presence and coverage of the briefing.



For enquiries or confirmation of attendance:

Ms. Camagwini Mavovana Ministerial Liaison Officer

Cell 083 400 3206

OR

Mr. Fanie Ngoma

Director: External Communication and Media Liaison (Department)

Cell 083 575 2039