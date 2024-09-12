President Adams and Speaker Schultz Statement on Amendment D

President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz issued the following statement regarding Amendment D:

“We are extremely disappointed by the lower court’s policymaking action from the bench. It’s disheartening that the courts – not the 1.9 million Utah voters – will determine the future policies of our state. This underscores our concerns about governance by initiative as an out-of-state interest group from Washington, DC, with seemingly unlimited funds, blocked Utah voters from voicing their opinions at the ballot box. The people who claim to advocate for greater voter engagement are the same ones who obstructed Utahns from having the opportunity to vote on this important matter.

“The court’s actions have introduced significant uncertainty into the electoral process, raising concerns about the impartiality and timing of judicial interventions. Such interference during an ongoing election undermines public confidence in the integrity of the process. The court is denying the right of the people to vote and should not be exerting undue influence on this election.

“We will not stop fighting for Utahns. It’s critical we find a path forward that safeguards our state from external influence and keeps Utah’s future in Utah’s hands. We will continue to exhaust all options to prevent foreign entities from altering our state and clarify the over a century-long constitutional practice, including our appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. We urge them to undo this wrong and preserve the voices of Utahns.”