Utah Senate Announces Majority Caucus Elected Leadership Team

The Utah Senate Majority Caucus elected their leadership team for the 66th Legislature. Utah Senate Majority Leadership Team:

President – Sen. J. Stuart Adams

Majority Leader – Sen. Kirk Cullimore

Majority Whip – Sen. Chris Wilson

Majority Assistant Whip – Sen. Michael McKell

Over the past six years, the Senate has worked to improve the lives of Utahns, delivering real results that empower families, strengthen communities and drive Utah forward on a positive trajectory by:

Providing the largest direct increase to teachers’ compensation in state history

Cutting taxes by more than $1.3 billion

Doubling education funding

Enacting school choice

Implementing nearly $1 billion for water conservation and infrastructure

Keeping the American Dream of homeownership attainable by instating the First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program

Protecting children against addictive social media apps

Investing in innovative energy solutions to make Utah more energy-independent and keep electricity bills low

“With the nation’s strongest economy, the best state for the middle class, the best economic outlook and the happiest, most charitable people, Utah stands as a beacon of hope,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “This doesn’t happen by chance—it’s the result of careful foresight and strategic growth. However, we have more work to do. As the Senate, we will continue crafting sound policies that ensure Utahns and our great state thrive for generations to come.”

Utah’s results speak for themselves. The state is consistently ranked as the nation’s top state across multiple categories, underscoring the Senate’s commitment to excellence, including:

The Utah Senate remains committed to putting Utahns first. During the 2025 General Session, senators will work toward becoming more energy independent, strengthening water optimization and development, supporting students and teachers, protecting children from the harms of social media, making life more affordable for Utahns and investing in infrastructure projects to manage Utah’s growth.