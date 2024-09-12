Edtech Pioneer Twin Science & Robotics Secures £1.25 Million to Accelerate Global Expansion of Innovative STEM Education

Twin Science & Robotics Team Twin Science Team with Intel Education Team Twin Co-Founder Cihan showcasing STEM Kits to United Nations President at UN HQ

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Science & Robotics, the award-winning UK educational startup, has closed a £1.25 million investment round led by Soulmates Ventures, ​which includes APY Ventures, existing investors, and prominent angel investors. This funding will propel the company’s international expansion, bolstering its operations globally and strengthening their U.S. position.

Since its inception in 2017, Twin Science & Robotics has offered STEM education (focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to more than 1.5 million students from 4,000 primary schools across 40 countries. This newly secured funding of £1.25 million comes from a group of investors led by Soulmates Ventures, an accelerator and VC Company equally passionate about STEM education and sustainability. Participating investors are helping to expand Twin Science & Robotics’ educational solutions into new markets, as well as strengthen their presence in existing ones.

“Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between technology and education, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality STEM education,” said Asude Altintas Guray, Co-Founder and CEO of Twin Science & Robotics. “This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to scale our impact globally and continue developing AI tools that empower both educators and students,” adds Guray.

Tools to build a brighter future

The investment will be primarily directed towards enhancing the company's pioneering "Double-Winged Education" approach, integrating cutting-edge technology with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This approach adeptly combines physical kits such as the Robotic Art Kit, Robotics & Coding Kit, and STEM for Sustainability Kit, as well as gamified digital applications and ready-made lesson plans, helping teachers teach these subjects both more effectively and engagingly.

“STEM education in practice means that students are not just passive recipients of information; they actively engage in projects that link theory to real-world problems. This approach allows them to acquire technical knowledge while also understanding the broader context and developing various skills,” explains Hynek Sochor, Founder and Managing Partner of Soulmates Ventures.

He continues, “The Twin Science & Robotics startup can integrate STEM into school curricula and inspire a new generation of teachers towards a responsible and innovative approach to education.”

The content of all products is developed in collaboration with leading institutions such as UCL (University College London) and Imperial College, ensuring that Twin Science & Robotics remains at the very forefront of educational innovation, equipping students for emerging careers in the green economy while nurturing their growth as empowered responsible global citizens. Twin Science & Robotics’ goal of ‘accessible education for all children worldwide’ is supported by strategic partnerships with global companies such as Intel, Rolls-Royce, Google, and Ford. The company’s economic performance confirms its potential as it consistently generates positive EBITDA, achieves 100% year-on-year growth, and is expected to surpass a turnover of £4.1 million this year.

Through its collaboration with YGA, an NGO dedicated to bringing the joy of science to disadvantaged children, their STEM products are also reaching schools in need, particularly across Turkey’s earthquake-affected regions. Their vision is to prepare children for a future where humanity and technology go hand in hand, making STEM education more playful, impactful, and personalised for students around the world, and creating a better future for all.

Twin Science & Robotics, founded in 2017, is a pioneering UK-based education company focused on delivering effective STEM education with an emphasis on sustainability. With operations in more than 40 countries, it equips students with the technology skills they need to succeed in the job market, while supporting responsible decision-making. Twin Science & Robotics was founded in 2017 by four co-founders: Asude Altintas Guray (CEO), Cihan Ozalevli (CCO), Mustafa Sapcili (CTO) and Omer Gorgulu (CGO). From their own experience within a non-profit organisation, Young Guru Academy, these co-founders felt disappointed by the classical education system, so they decided to change it. Now, they are a top-notch team with extensive and diverse experience, ready to transform education.



