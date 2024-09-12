Florida Ranks #1 in Education Freedom for Third Year in a Row

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, the Heritage Foundation announced that Florida ranks #1 in Education Freedom for the third year in a row. This achievement is a direct result of Florida’s priorities to expand school choice, support parental rights in education, and ensure that families can make the best educational choice for their individual child. The Education Freedom Report Card began in 2022, and Florida has earned the top ranking every year since its inception.

“Florida has enacted policies that allow parents to direct where education money goes,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our universal school choice program has empowered families, benefitted students, and improved educational opportunities. Florida leads on education freedom—and students and families are better off because of this leadership.”

“I am proud that Florida has once again been recognized for our commitment to ensuring that students can access an education that works for them,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida offers the most robust array of education options in the nation. I encourage other states to follow our example and break the norm to create higher performing students and happier families.”

The report card uses four categories: school choice, transparency, regulatory freedom, and spending to rank states. States were evaluated on the access to scholarship programs, the design of private schools, and the environment for charter schools and homeschooling within the education choice category.

In addition to Florida’s overall rank as #1 for Education Freedom, Florida also earned high rankings in the following categories:

#1 for Academic Transparency due to Florida’s expansive legislation allowing parents to access classroom materials and Florida’s Parental Bill of Rights.

#2 for Teacher Freedom due to Florida’s alternative pathways to entering the teaching profession.

#2 for Education Choice due to Florida’s empowerment of families to make the best educational choice for their individual child.

The full Education Freedom Report Card can be viewed on the Heritage Foundation website.

