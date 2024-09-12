LoanPASS wins Lenders’ Choice award - Best Onboarding Process at The Mortgage Collaborative’s ‘A Mile Above’ conference
LoanPASS SVP of Sales Brad Padratzik, AMP (left), Local Bank President of Mortgage Banking Rob Henger (center) and LoanPASS President Mike Lewis (right)
Award recognizes LoanPASS for its ease of use, comprehensive support and strong customer engagement during onboarding
LoanPASS was recognized for the ease and efficiency of its onboarding process compared to legacy product and pricing engines (PPE). The company’s cutting-edge loan decisioning and pricing solution gives U.S. lenders unprecedented control over loan pricing and eligibility, simplifying what is often a complex process and allowing users to configure loan guidelines without coding.
Mimi T. Paxson, CMB, TMC’s vice president of business development, presented the award and shared the following lender testimonial in support of LoanPASS’ selection:
“They have a great, new-tech PPE competing in a mature segment of our industry. They make what is typically a complex product easy to understand and configure. Bill, Patricia and Derek were very helpful and accessible throughout the sales cycle, onboarding and LOS connectivity. Great folks and great product!”
“We’re proud that our clients see the value in not just our technology, but also in the customer experience we provide,” said LoanPASS President Mike Lewis. “We will continue working to make onboarding as seamless as possible and demonstrating — not just claiming — that lenders can go to market and begin realizing the benefits of LoanPASS at speeds never before seen in this industry.”
About LoanPASS
LoanPASS is the modern decision engine that gives U.S. lenders unprecedented control over loan pricing and eligibility for a fraction of the cost of inflexible legacy solutions. With LoanPASS’ no-code approach, banks, credit unions, IMBs, private lenders and investors can quickly configure any lending product—from non-QM and construction loans to reverse mortgages and fix-and-flips—without a developer. To learn more about LoanPASS and our open API integrations with leading LOS, POS and CRM providers, visit https://www.loanpass.io/.
