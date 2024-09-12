LoanPASS wins Lenders’ Choice award - Best Onboarding Process at The Mortgage Collaborative’s ‘A Mile Above’ conference

LoanPASS SVP of Sales Brad Padratzik, AMP (left), Local Bank President of Mortgage Banking Rob Henger (center) and LoanPASS President Mike Lewis (right) Transforming the lending industry with innovative decisioning solutions.

Award recognizes LoanPASS for its ease of use, comprehensive support and strong customer engagement during onboarding

We will continue working to make onboarding as seamless as possible and demonstrating — not just claiming — that lenders can go to market realizing the benefits of LoanPASS at speeds never before seen” — Mike Lewis, President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoanPASS , the leader in configurable loan decisioning and pricing technology for U.S. lenders, was recognized with the 2024 Lenders’ Choice award for Best Onboarding Process at The Mortgage Collaborative ’s (TMC) "A Mile Above" conference. Brad Padratzik, LoanPASS’ SVP of sales, accepted the award on behalf of the company during the ceremony, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Denver on Monday.LoanPASS was recognized for the ease and efficiency of its onboarding process compared to legacy product and pricing engines (PPE). The company’s cutting-edge loan decisioning and pricing solution gives U.S. lenders unprecedented control over loan pricing and eligibility, simplifying what is often a complex process and allowing users to configure loan guidelines without coding.Mimi T. Paxson, CMB, TMC’s vice president of business development, presented the award and shared the following lender testimonial in support of LoanPASS’ selection:“They have a great, new-tech PPE competing in a mature segment of our industry. They make what is typically a complex product easy to understand and configure. Bill, Patricia and Derek were very helpful and accessible throughout the sales cycle, onboarding and LOS connectivity. Great folks and great product!”“We’re proud that our clients see the value in not just our technology, but also in the customer experience we provide,” said LoanPASS President Mike Lewis. “We will continue working to make onboarding as seamless as possible and demonstrating — not just claiming — that lenders can go to market and begin realizing the benefits of LoanPASS at speeds never before seen in this industry.”About LoanPASSLoanPASS is the modern decision engine that gives U.S. lenders unprecedented control over loan pricing and eligibility for a fraction of the cost of inflexible legacy solutions. With LoanPASS’ no-code approach, banks, credit unions, IMBs, private lenders and investors can quickly configure any lending product—from non-QM and construction loans to reverse mortgages and fix-and-flips—without a developer. To learn more about LoanPASS and our open API integrations with leading LOS, POS and CRM providers, visit https://www.loanpass.io/ Tags: @loanpass_ @MtgCoop #SaaS #lending #fintech #underwriting #mortgage #banking #creditunionsPress Contact:Leslie W. ColleyDepth for LoanPASSleslie@depthpr.com(678) 622-6229

