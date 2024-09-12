Government Invests in Electrical Infrastructure at Regina Hospitals

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over $50 million in phase two of the Electrical Infrastructure Renewal project at the Regina General and Pasqua Hospitals. This increased investment will move the project to the delivery phase.

"Ensuring the reliability of important infrastructure to maintain safety and security for patients and staff at the Regina General and Pasqua hospitals is a key priority for our government," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Significant electrical components are decades old and this investment is vital to continued safe operations of these facilities so important for south Saskatchewan residents."

Phase one of the electrical infrastructure project included stabilizing emergency backup power at both hospitals.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be proceeding to the procurement phase for the work and will oversee the tendering process for this project.

"The planned upgrades to the electrical infrastructure will increase and strengthen the electrical capacity at both of Regina's hospitals," SHA Provincial Clinical and Support Services Vice President Bryan Witt said. "These enhancements are essential for the future growth and long-term sustainability of our health care services, while also ensuring our hospitals can adapt to the evolving demands of modern medicine."

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget included the largest health capital budget ever of $516.85 million which will provide for numerous infrastructure projects and equipment purchases to improve access, safety and quality of care for Saskatchewan people and a growing province.

