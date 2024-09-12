Government Funds New Street Outreach Services in Prince Albert

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing a $131,000 grant to the Prince Albert Métis Women’s Association to provide street outreach services in Prince Albert from September 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

“This investment will provide critical street outreach services to people in Prince Albert who are experiencing homelessness, connecting them to the services and supports they need,” Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said.

Street outreach service providers work directly with unhoused individuals, providing a first point of contact and connections to community services such as shelter, supportive housing, detox, recovery, stabilization and other health and mental health programs and services.

Prince Albert Métis Women’s Association (PAMWA) is a non-profit organization offering numerous programs and services focused on education and support. For over 30 years, PAMWA has been an active participant in the Prince Albert community delivering a variety of services and support to vulnerable individuals and families.

"We look forward to providing street outreach services in our community as they can have a very meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable, unhoused individuals," Prince Albert Métis Women's Association President Darlene McKay said. "Our outreach support will help us build positive, open and trusting relationships with the people we serve as we work with them to identify their needs and connect them to services with the goal of transitioning from the street to safe and stable housing."

The Provincial Approach to Homelessness, announced in October 2023, includes $40.2 million in new funding over two years for supportive housing spaces, permanent emergency shelter spaces, complex needs emergency shelter spaces, and community safety and outreach responses.

In addition, the 2024-25 Provincial Budget includes $690,000 to expand the Income Assistance Mobile Outreach Services initiative that places Ministry of Social Services workers within community-based organizations to better support clients with complex needs.

