Saskatchewan Students Can Now Access High School Transcripts Online

MyCreds™ is now available to Saskatchewan high school and Adult 12 students, providing online access to their transcripts anytime they need them. Students can securely log on from their computers or phones and access their academic documents 24/7. Being able to instantly share transcripts can result in faster service from future employers and post-secondary institutions.

"Students now have instant access as they set to plan their futures," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "The days of paper transcripts are behind us as we embrace change by offering students the tools they need right at their fingertips."

The Government of Saskatchewan partnered with the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC) to develop MyCreds™ for use in the province. The last paper transcripts were issued in summer 2024, marking the official move to online post-secondary documents, transcripts and graduation credentials. Find out more about accessing high school transcripts at

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/transcripts.

