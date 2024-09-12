Nominations Now Open for the 2024 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2024

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal.

"In Saskatchewan we are proud of not only our quantity of volunteers - with the highest rate of volunteerism in the country - but the quality of our volunteers," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "That generosity of spirit, coupled with great capability, keeps our tournaments, fundraisers, festivals, cultural events and celebrations thriving. The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal is a tangible way to reward our outstanding volunteers for making a positive impact in our communities."

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to formally recognize the selfless devotion of the province's volunteers and as a way to present role models to Saskatchewan citizens.

Individuals or groups are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who go above and beyond for their community through acts of volunteerism.

Nominations will be received until October 31, 2024. Online nominations are encouraged, but nominations will also be accepted by mail, courier, or in-person.

For more information on the award or to nominate someone for the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

