Hodgson Consulting & Solutions Honored as Finalist in 2024 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards in Women Owned/Led Category

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hodgson Consulting & Solutions is honored to announce that we have been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards for 2024. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry.“We are deeply honored to be recognized among such a distinguished group of finalists,” said Karla Zehnder, CEO of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions. “This nomination is a testament to our team’s dedication and passion.”The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards celebrate the top performers in the MSP sector, recognizing those who have made significant contributions to the field through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and impactful business growth. Being selected as a finalist is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients and advancing the MSP industry.The finalists were chosen after a thorough evaluation process that assessed various factors, including business growth, customer satisfaction, and industry impact. The winners will be announced at the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony on December 4, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The evening promises to be a star-studded affair, with special guests including Jay Leno and Magic Johnson.“We are honored to be nominated for the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards,” said Robert Zehnder, President of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions. “Being acknowledged in the Women Owned/Led category is particularly significant, as it highlights the vital contributions of women in the technology sector.”Hodgson Consulting & Solutions is excited to join our fellow finalists at the upcoming event and looks forward to celebrating the achievements of all the nominees. We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to continuing our work in driving the MSP industry forward.About Hodgson Consulting & SolutionsHodgson Consulting & Solutions has been providing managed IT and cloud computing services for small to midsized businesses of all markets in the Chicago area and beyond for over 20 years. We understand the unique technology strategies of businesses with multiple locations or an offsite workforce, providing a centralized IT solution to help clients eliminate the frustrations, obstacles, and inefficiencies that come with remote collaboration.We help our clients make the best IT choices that will keep them working safely, securely, productively, and cost-effectively so they can focus on growing their businesses, not slowing them down.For more information on Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, visit www.hodgsonconsulting.com

