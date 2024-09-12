VCBB to Launch Program to Help Vermonters Overcome Barriers to Connecting to Broadband

The buildout of broadband is well underway in Vermont, with eight out of the state’s ten Communications Union Districts (CUDs) currently connecting customers. But for Vermonters who live more than 400 feet from the fiber line along the road, that connection can come at a cost that’s unaffordable. On Monday, the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) approved a staff proposal to develop a new Long Drop Program later this year to address this issue and help low-income Vermonters get connected to broadband.

The VCBB Board voted unanimously to allow staff to develop a program that would provide funds to qualified providers to cover the extra cost to connect low-income Vermonters who live more than 400 feet from the fiber that runs along their road, including underground drops. Depending on the length, the cost can be up to several thousands of dollars for aerial drops and higher for underground drops where required, such as in manufactured home communities.

The fund will be made up of $2.5 million of remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Capital Projects Fund (CPF) that has been returned to the VCBB after some of the broadband buildout projects came in under budget, as well as $1.5 million from the Connectivity Initiative.

Read full press release.