OKPTA Offers Resources for Educators, Families During School Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new school year begins, the Oklahoma PTA ( OKPTA ) welcomes back the state’s dedicated teachers, administrators, and students and looks forward to a safe and supportive educational year for schools across the state.“In the process of welcoming in the start of this coming school year, the Oklahoma PTA is announcing our commitment to continue playing a vital role in fostering a sense of community in our schools across the state” said OKPTA President Jane York. “We are here to provide support to our schools, our students, and their families to enrich the school environment and promote a positive school experience.”The mission of the OKPTA is to support and speak on behalf of children and youth in the schools, in the community, and before governmental bodies and other organizations that make decisions affecting children; to assist parents in developing the skills they need to raise and protect their children; and to encourage parent and public involvement in the public schools of this nation.This is done through partnerships and memberships with parents, teachers, and community business partners. Since the COVID pandemic, state PTA numbers and sponsorships have declined by nearly 50 percent. York hopes to see those numbers rise during this year.“We are making it a priority to boost our support amongst parents, teachers, and businesses to show that Oklahoma cares about education and our children. By working together, we can help raise our children to be among the best and brightest in the nation,” she said.On the state level, the group offers programs such as healthy lifestyles, family reading initiatives, and STEM initiatives along with advocacy in state government and scholarships for students attending state universities and technology centers that are part of the Oklahoma Career Tech system.OKPTA is a nonprofit organization, and donations made by businesses and individuals are tax deductible. For more information, visit your child’s school administrative team or visit www.okpta.org ###For more information contact Randy Gibson, CEO, RDG Public Relations and Communications at randy@rdgpr.com or by calling 918-718-1320.

