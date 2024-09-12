Carson Opens First Tesla Supercharger Station at Carson Event Center

City of Carson Logo carson supercharger station dedication ceremony

A station with 20 v4 superchargers that serve both Tesla and non-Tesla Electric Vehicles opened in Carson this week.

Carson's supercharger station is emblematic of our City Council's commitment to innovative technologies that address both environmental concerns while supporting our local economy.” — Lula Davis-Holmes, Mayor of Carson

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a commitment to environmental sustainability and green energy solutions, the City of Carson is excited to announce the opening of a new Tesla Supercharger Station at the Carson Event Center.The station includes 20 V4 superchargers and will serve both Tesla and non-Tesla Electric Vehicles (EV). The cost to charge can fluctuate based on the time of day, but it will be commensurate with the cost of other supercharger stations throughout the region.“Carson’s supercharger station is emblematic of our City Council’s commitment to innovative technologies that address both environmental concerns while supporting our economy by attracting visitors and supporting our local businesses,” said Carson’s Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.The new supercharger station, located at the Carson Event Center, is positioned near one of the most heavily trafficked freeway corridors in the state, offering easy access to drivers.“As Carson prepares to host the world as a Venue City of the upcoming 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Mayor Davis-Holmes, “this is one more example of the proactive steps we’re taking to prepare our infrastructure for the millions of visitors from around the world who will be visiting Carson, the jewel of the South Bay.”For more information, please contact the Innovation, Sustainability, and Performance Management Department at (310) 952-1700 ext 1312.

