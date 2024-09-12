Tarzana Treatment Centers Marks National Recovery Month with Behavioral Healthcare Open Houses

2022 = The 50th Anniversary of Tarzana Treatment Centers Open Houses Bring Diverse Communities Together Behavioral Healthcare Events Open the Door to Proactive Networking

On September 24th and 27th, TTC leads an Open House for parents and the Community Coalition Network offers an NRM Event for providers at Tarzana Yolanda.

Too many lives have been lost, so National Recovery Month is an opportunity to stem that dark tide and head to the safety of shore.” — Mark Winkler

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) recognizes the positive opportunities of National Recovery Month (NRM). Every year, NRM opens the door to connecting with the community on multiple levels. Hence, two excellent examples of such events this month at Tarzana Yolanda in the San Fernando Valley exist. Both events are significant, addressing different concerns of respected communities with profound investment in the recovery process.On September 24th, Cassidy Todd, M.S., Youth SUD Clinical Supervisor at TTC, will work with Celenia Lopez, Program Operations Supervisor at TTC’s Youth Services Program , to run an NRM Open House Event for parents and families. The goal of the event is to learn, connect, and empower. At the Tarzana Yolanda (18700 West Oxnard Street, Tarzana, CA 91356) location of Tarzana Treatment Centers, the NRM Open House offers a wide range of educational opportunities. It is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm and finish at 7:30 pm.Indeed, the NRM Open House will help participants:1) Learn about the impact of mental health (MH) challenges and substance use disorders (SUD) in their families, schools, and communities.2) Explore how family and community support can make a substantial difference, addressing challenging problems and ultimately saving lives.3) Develop an understanding of how to access resources and help in the greater community. The goal is for participants to leave with a game plan for responding to such crises.In addition, the NRM Open House is a proactive networking event that offers light refreshments and professional support. One of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in Los Angeles County, Tarzana Treatment Centers has over eighteen locations and more than sixteen hundred employees. Both events show how the TTC Youth Services Program gives back to the community with educational outreach and proactive resource offerings.Indeed, the second event is a special presentation of the Community Coalition Network (CCN) with TTC as an active partner. A National Recovery Month Open House at Tarzana Yolanda on September 27th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm is designed to provide professional networking and support. With over thirty-five community organizations attending the event, it is being co-organized by Mark Winkler, Programs Operations Supervisor at TTC’s Youth Services Division and Outreach Coordinator.Along with Sandy Logan at Pueblo Y Salud , Mark Winkler is one of the co-founders of CCN. The CCN is an extensive collection of independent community-based organizations and other entities that meet monthly to explore and enhance networking opportunities to better serve their respective communities. In addition to light refreshments, the National Recovery Month Open House offers a variety of sessions designed to help improve the resource allocation of professionals in the recovery community.Moreover, the participants at the NRM Open House for professionals can expect the following:1) Educational presentations that detail the signs and symptoms of substance use, the referral process to the TTC programs, and recovery as a whole-person issue that needs to be treated from the perspective of integrated care.2) An expansion of resource awareness by learning about grants, resources, outreach efforts, and community partnerships available at TTC and beyond.3) Proactive networking with providers, stakeholders, and community partners that help develop lasting connections in disparate yet valuable parts of the recovery industry.Mark Winkler explains the value of such open houses for families and professionals, “Although participants might know a lot of this content, our goal in being so comprehensive is to provide them with the one or two pieces they do not know. From experience on the front lines, we know that a single piece of recovery information can differentiate between a successful long-term recovery outcome and a preventable tragedy. Too many lives have been lost, so National Recovery Month is an opportunity to stem that dark tide and head to the safety of shore.”Indeed, NRM is a national opportunity to raise awareness. At TTC, this opportunity is realized by offering resources to families and professionals. The two open houses represent efforts to address one of the most endemic issues in modern society. By providing quality support and valuable resources, the future will be brighter, safer, and healthier than the past.

