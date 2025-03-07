Tarzana Treatment Centers Launches New Learning Portal for Continuing Education and Healthcare Professionals

TTC Learning Portal Opens the Door to Continuing Education TTC Learning Portal Equals Access to Continuing Healthcare Education TTC Learning Portal Means Learning at a Pace that Works for You

Empowering Professionals with Flexible, High-Quality Training to Advance Careers in Behavioral Health Services at an Affordable Cost

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) , a leader in integrated healthcare services for over 50 years, is proud to announce the launch of its new Online Learning Portal. Welcome to an innovative platform that provides affordable, flexible, and accessible continuing education (CE) courses for healthcare and counseling professionals. The portal offers a wide range of Continuing Education Unit (CEU) courses tailored to meet the needs of professionals seeking to enhance their skills, fulfill certification requirements, and advance their careers.The TTC Learning Portal brings decades of expertise in mental health treatment, substance use disorder recovery, and healthcare services to a broader audience. With a mission to empower professionals through high-quality, relevant training, the portal ensures that users can complete courses at their own pace, making it an ideal resource for busy professionals.The TTC Learning Portal offers a variety of low-cost, accredited courses designed for:Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists (LMFTs)Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSWs)Medi-Cal Certified Peer Support SpecialistsNurses and Nursing AssistantsSubstance Use and Mental Health CounselorsCase Managers and Patient NavigatorsHealth EducatorsOther Healthcare ProfessionalsFlexible Learning for Career AdvancementThe TTC Learning Portal is designed to help professionals meet training and CE requirements as outlined by their certifying bodies, including CalMHSA. Each course is tailored to enhance professional skills and empower students to achieve their career goals. Upon successful completion, participants receive a Certificate of Completion, recognizing their commitment to ongoing learning and development.Easy Enrollment and AccessEnrolling in courses is simple and convenient. Professionals can purchase individual courses or take advantage of discounted bundle options directly through the TTC Learning Portal website. Once enrolled, users can access their courses, track progress, and download CEU certificates from the comfort of their home or office upon completion.A Legacy of Excellence in Healthcare EducationTarzana Treatment Centers has provided greater Los Angeles County with integrated healthcare services for over five decades. The launch of the TTC Learning Portal extends this mission by making valuable staff training and educational resources available to a broader audience in California and nationally. Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting your career, the TTC Learning Portal is your gateway to affordable, high-quality continuing education.Current course offerings include:Advanced Advocacy SkillsAdvanced Law & Ethics Pt. 1Cultural & Structural Competency in a Changing WorldDigital Fluency in Peer SupportHarm ReductionAdditional courses will be added regularly to support ongoing professional development and meet the evolving needs of the healthcare and counseling fields.Take the First Step Toward Your FutureAre you ready to advance your career and make a more significant impact in your field? Visit the TTC Learning Portal today to explore course offerings, enroll, and begin your journey toward professional growth.About Tarzana Treatment CentersTarzana Treatment Centers has been a trusted provider of integrated healthcare services since 1972. Specializing in mental health treatment, substance use disorder recovery, and primary care, TTC is committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to diverse communities. The TTC Learning Portal is the latest initiative in TTC’s ongoing mission to support education, training, and professional workforce development in the behavioral and healthcare field.

