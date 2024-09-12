Chamber Applauds Legislation to Protect U.S. Firms from Spurious Russian Litigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President and Head of International John Murphy issued the following statement today welcoming the introduction of legislation to protect U.S. companies for good faith compliance with sanctions and export controls on Russia.

“The Chamber applauds Reps. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) and Glenn Ivey (D-MD) for their introduction of the Protecting Americans from Russian Litigation Act of 2024, which would close a loophole allowing Russian litigants to seek damages from U.S. companies for their good faith compliance with U.S. sanctions and export controls. These lawsuits are centered around U.S. companies breaching contracts due to their exit from the Russian market and their compliance with U.S. law.

“This measure would emulate laws in the European Union and United Kingdom that protect companies based in those countries from Russian efforts to punish them simply for complying with Western sanctions. Laws like this will continue to ensure U.S. sanctions are implemented as effectively as possible.

“We also thank Reps. Darrell Issa (R-CA); Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY); Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI); Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA); Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL) for co-sponsoring this important legislation upon its introduction.”