MDC to offer virtual program on hummingbirds Sept. 27

Body

WINONA, Mo. – Hummingbirds fascinate humans for a variety of reasons. The way these tiny birds hover at feeders and dart back and forth makes them a favorite of many people.

People interested in learning more about these birds that charm and captivate us should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Hummingbirds.” This free virtual program, which is being put on by the staff of MDC's Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, will be Sept. 27 from 1-2 p.m. At this program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will describe these birds’ interesting life cycles and how people can attract them to their yards. She will also discuss why this time of year is a good time to see hummingbirds because large numbers are migrating through this area. This program will not be recorded. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202937

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about the Sept. 27 program and other upcoming events at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who want to know how to sign up can call 573-325-1381. The Twin Pines Center is located just east of Winona at 20086 Highway 60.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.