IAM extends opening hours of parks and gardens during Mid-Autumn Festival period

MACAU, September 12 - To facilitate the public’s enjoyment of the festive period and moon gazing outdoors on the night of Mid-Autumn Festival, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will especially extend the opening hours of several parks and gardens to 1:00 a.m. of the following day from 16 to 18 September, so that the public can go to parks and gardens for leisure and gatherings with their family and friends.

The parks and gardens with extended opening hours include Luís de Camões Park, Lou Lim Ioc Park, Montanha Russa Park, Chunambeiro Park, Arts Park (except the section between Praça de Ferreira do Amaral and Rua de Cantão) and Edf. Mong Tak Podium Garden in Macao; Central da Taipa Park, Edif. do Lago Podium Garden and Flower City Park in Taipa; Hac Sá Park and Seac Pai Van Park in Coloane.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival period, the public can enjoy the festive atmosphere while gazing at the moon and having fun in parks, gardens, leisure areas and public places. In addition to protecting the environment and cherishing natural resources while doing so, they should also pay attention to safety and environmental hygiene. IAM reminds the public that burning and boiling wax is strictly prohibited in public places to avoid accidents leading to injury. The public should refrain from touching the large-scale ornamental light installations when appreciating them. Children who play with lanterns with candles should be accompanied and taken care of by adults to ensure safety. Furthermore, the public should tidy up and remove garbage before they leave after moon gazing outdoors, so as to avoid prosecution due to violation of “General Regulations Governing Public Places”. The public can call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.