Concert by the Macao Chinese Orchestra “A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St. Paul’s 2024” celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival with the public

MACAU, September 12 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and co-ordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company Limited, the Mid-Autumn Festival Concert by the Macao Chinese Orchestra “A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St.Paul’s 2024” will be held on 17 September, at 8pm and 9pm, at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, featuring a number of well-known musical pieces presented by the Macao Chinese Orchestra (OCHM), counting with the presence of a special guest, Germano Guilherme, celebrating this festivity with residents and visitors.

Under the baton of the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, Zhang Lie, the OCHM will present the newly arranged work New Beautiful Clouds Chasing the Moon, allowing the public to immerse in the poetry of the music under the moonlight. In addition, the Orchestra will perform a number of Festival related songs including Totoro Under the Moon, Wish You Well, Love in a Life Time and other familiar classic music and songs from movies, celebrating the family reunion during the Mid-Autumn Festival. To elevate the concert, the singer Germano Guilherme was invited to perform with the OCHM for the first time. Germano Guilherme, a Macao singer, won the 1st Prize in the TV singing competition programme “Midlife, Sing & Shine! 2” in Hong Kong this year. With his growing popularity, he held two consecutive concerts last month, which were very well-received.

Admission to the concert is free. In addition to the concert at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the event will also be broadcast live on a number of platforms, including the “IC Art” page on Facebook, the official WeChat accounts “ICmacao”, “IC_Art_Macao” and the “Macao Chinese Orchestra” page on Facebook and the official WeChat account “Macao Chinese Orchestra OCHM”, and the TDM’s website and mobile application, among others.

In order to ensure the public’s safety, the organiser will implement crowd control measures in the designated areas on the day of the concert. When the venue reaches the maximum level of capacity, access restriction will be imposed on designated areas. In case of adverse weather conditions such as rain or thunderstorms, the performances will be cancelled accordingly. The public is advised to pay attention to the arrangements of the event and follow the on-site instructions.

For the latest information about the event, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” and “Macao Chinese Orchestra” pages on Facebook, the official WeChat accounts “IC_Art_Macao”, “Macao Chinese Orchestra OCHM” and “Enjoy Macao”.