Poultry Farmers Urged to Practice Continued Enhanced Biosecurity

September 12, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 12, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding Maryland poultry farmers to remain vigilant and practice enhanced biosecurity on their farms as the annual fall migration gets underway. Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) continue to be detected in wild birds and poultry flocks in the Atlantic Flyway.

“The southern migration of wild birds has begun which brings an increased risk of HPAI to Maryland poultry farmers,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Commercial poultry growers and backyard flock owners are encouraged to review their biosecurity plans and take proper steps to isolate their birds and wild waterfowl migrating along the Atlantic flyway.”

During this time of year, migratory waterfowl moving through Maryland present a heightened risk for HPAI, a potentially devastating disease for poultry operations. HPAI is caused by an influenza type A virus, which can infect poultry (chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quails, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl) and is carried by free flying waterfowl such as ducks, geese and shorebirds. In addition to the bird and poultry populations, there have been detections of HPAI in lactating dairy herds in 14 States including North Carolina. In both instances good biosecurity practices remain the best prevention in the spreading of the disease.

Growers are urged to follow these minimum guidelines to maintain a sanitary, biosecure premise:

Restrict access to poultry by posting “Restricted Access” signage, securing the area with a gate, or both.

Take steps to ensure that contaminated materials on the ground are not transported into the poultry growing house or area.

Provide the following items to anyone entering or leaving any area where poultry are kept: Footbaths and foot mats with disinfectant; Boot washing and disinfectant station; Footwear change or foot covers.

Cover and secure feed to prevent wild birds, rodents or other animals from accessing it.

Cover and properly contain carcasses, used litter, or other disease-containing organic materials to prevent wild birds, rodents or other animals from accessing them and to keep them from being blown around by wind.

Allow MDA to enter the premises during normal working hours to inspect your biosecurity and sanitation practices.

Report any unusual bird deaths or sudden increases in very sick birds to the MDA Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810 or after-hours to 410-841-5971. Also contact the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Read up about HPAI and biosecurity measures on the MDA website.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s website Defend the Flock and the University of Maryland Extension programs have many valuable resources available for poultry owners, including a variety of instructional videos, to help mitigate the risk of HPAI on their operation.

For more information on avian influenza, please visit the department’s website.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept