New Haven Barracks/ Vehicle vs. Pedestrian
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5004187
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 9/11/24, 0545 hours
STREET: Lake Dunmore Road
TOWN: Leicester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fernville Road
WEATHER: Dark, cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
PEDESTRIAN: Timothy Lester
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
INJURIES: Suspected head injury
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Benjamin Kandzior
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: RAM
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front-end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/11/24 at approximately 0545 hours, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Lake Dunmore Road near Fernville Road in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Timothy Lester (54) was walking on the side of the northbound lane while OP#1 was traveling south at a reasonable speed. At that time, multiple loose dogs from a nearby residence ran into the roadway in front of V#1. To avoid hitting the dogs, OP#1 swerved into the northbound lane and struck Lester. Lester was transported by helicopter to UVM Medical Center is currently in stable condition.
Due to a lack of reflective gear worn by Lester, combined with the darkness and loose dogs in the roadway, OP#1 was not found to be in violation of any criminal or civil statutes. The Town of Leicester was notified of the uncontrolled dogs.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Leicester Fire Department and Middlebury Regional EMS.
VCVC(s): N
COURT ACTION: N
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.