New Haven Barracks/ Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B5004187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 9/11/24, 0545 hours

STREET: Lake Dunmore Road

TOWN: Leicester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fernville Road

WEATHER: Dark, cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

PEDESTRIAN: Timothy Lester

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

INJURIES: Suspected head injury

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Benjamin Kandzior

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: RAM

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front-end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 9/11/24 at approximately 0545 hours, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Lake Dunmore Road near Fernville Road in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Timothy Lester (54) was walking on the side of the northbound lane while OP#1 was traveling south at a reasonable speed. At that time, multiple loose dogs from a nearby residence ran into the roadway in front of V#1. To avoid hitting the dogs, OP#1 swerved into the northbound lane and struck Lester. Lester was transported by helicopter to UVM Medical Center is currently in stable condition.

 

Due to a lack of reflective gear worn by Lester, combined with the darkness and loose dogs in the roadway, OP#1 was not found to be in violation of any criminal or civil statutes. The Town of Leicester was notified of the uncontrolled dogs. 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Leicester Fire Department and Middlebury Regional EMS.

 

VCVC(s): N

COURT ACTION: N

