MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over houses and title deeds in Matzikama, 13 Sept

MEC Simmers to handover houses and title deeds in Matzikama

On Friday, 13 September 2024, Western Cape MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will visit Matzikama to hand over houses in Klawer and title deeds in Vredendal.

The R38 million Klawer Housing Project was completed in September 2024 and yielded 199 housing units, while the Vredendal Housing Project delivered 389 units, at a budget of over R61 million.

MEC Simmers will be joined by the Executive Deputy Mayor of Matzikama, Amelia Job; Matzikama Council Speaker, Andreas Sindvamba; and Councillors Jan Koopman and Sampi Tshabalala.

Klawer housing handover
Date: Friday, 13 September 2024
Time: 10h00 – 11h00
Venue: Klawer Housing Project site (https://maps.app.goo.gl/WKiN5JooBZ8BD9To8)

Vredendal North title deeds handover
Date: Friday, 13 September 2024
Time: 11h30 – 13h00
Venue: Community Hall, Aas Le Fleur Street, Vredendal North

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.

Media queries:
Mr. Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial MEC Tertuis Simmers
Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
Cell: 082 431 0068 (m)

