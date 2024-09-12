Digital Radar Market Predicted to Surge to US$ 21.32 Billion Expanding at a 17.8% CAGR From 2024 to 2032

Digital Radar Market

The rising geopolitical tensions and increased security concerns across the country’s borders are the major factors driving the digital radar market growth.

Digital radars are being increasingly used for safety, security, and surveillance in the automotive, aerospace, military, and defense sectors” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital radar market report by Polaris Market Research offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, covering all the major aspects to help stakeholders make informed decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 21.32 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 17.8% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 4.90 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬?Radars are electromagnetic equipment used to detect the location and distance of objects. They use radio waves to determine the angle, speed, and spread of objects within their radius. Radars consist of a transmitter to produce an electromagnetic signal, which is radiated into space using an antenna. Digital radar systems make use of digital waveforms for generating radio frequency signals and processing target returns digitally. The use of digital waveforms gives them several advantages over conventional radar systems.Digital radars can create high-resolution maps of a vehicle’s surroundings, including their speed, location, and elevation of objects. Also, they can process echoes to improve signal quality and usability. Digital radars play a vital role in various mission-critical applications, including search and rescue and offshore security. The rising incidences of unauthorized border activities have created a demand for highly efficient surveillance solutions, thereby impacting the digital radar market growth favorably.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬?Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Ainstein, Arbe, BAE Systems, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Elbit Systems Ltd., IAI, Indra, Leonardo Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Magna International Inc. are some of the leading players in the digital radar market. These industry participants focus on a variety of strategic initiatives to expand their global presence. These include increased investments, international collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the latest developments in the market are:• In July 2024, Furuno USA announced the launch of their new FAR2XX8MK2 series of commercial radars. The new radars are specifically engineered to provide enhanced radar images to improve safety and reliability at the sea.• In April 2023, Fisker Inc. introduced digital radar technology into a production vehicle. The radar technology brings advanced safety features to the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Technological Advancements: Innovations in digital radar technology, which include high-resolution imaging, have improved the precision and reliability of radar systems. The top market players are continuously introducing digital radars with the aforementioned technologies to cater to the diverse market needs.Growing Automotive Sector: The automotive sector is booming worldwide owing to a rise in vehicle sales having advanced technologies such as driver-assistance systems and self-driving. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on the digital radar market sales.Increased Investment: Companies across various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and telecommunications, have recognized the benefits of digital radars and have started investing in the technology. The private sector investment in radar technology is driving market demand.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America: North America accounted for the largest digital radar market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to the increased use of digital radars in unmanned aerial vehicles and drones. The region is experiencing a surge in the demand for both commercial and recreational drones.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the presence of several manufacturers in the region. 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• Active• Passive𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• 2D & 3D• 4D𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• Safety• Security & Surveillance• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• Automotive• Aerospace• Military & Defense• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬What is the growth rate of the digital radar market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2032.Which region held the largest market share in 2023?North America had the largest share of the market.Which application held the highest share in the digital radar market in 2023?The safety segment held the highest share of the market.Which vertical had the highest CAGR in the global market?The military & defense category registered the highest CAGR in the digital radar market.

