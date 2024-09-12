Philippine Airlines Unveils Low Fares and Deals with Ultimate Seat Sale

Score big with deals for as low as USD 73 (round trip economy base fare) for select international routes of Philippine Airlines! Booking period is until September 20, 2024.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philippine Airlines (PAL), Asia’s first and longest-serving airline, has announced the Ultimate Seat Sale , offering travelers its LOWEST FARES of the year on select international and domestic destinations until September 20, 2024.Fares are as low as USD 73 round trip base fare for international travel, and PHP 209 one-way base fare for domestic travel. Travel period is from August 30, 2024 onwards.Flight bookings may be done through the PAL website, mobile app, ticketing offices and travel agent partners. Travel seasonality, blackout dates, and terms and conditions apply.PAL’s Ultimate Seat Sale allows passengers to book and fly immediately or plan their travels for later, all while benefiting from the most competitive prices of the year.Visit www.philippineairlines.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.