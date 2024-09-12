Walla Announces Hire of Beth Potter to Accelerate Sales Growth

The new VP of Sales at Walla will focus on product awareness, building dynamic sales processes, and increasing revenue for the progressive fitness software startup, which employs over 53% women.

San Diego, California – Walla announced today the hire of Beth Potter as its new Vice President of Sales at the San Diego-based fitness studio software startup.

Potter, the former Chief Experience Officer at Studio Grow, a global fitness consulting firm, has 10+ years of experience driving sales performance and optimizing revenue growth for independent and franchise studios. She will be responsible for expanding Walla’s software adoption and footprint domestically and internationally and report to CEO and Founder Doug Hecht.

Potter comes to Walla with a background at Self Esteem Brands, where she oversaw multiple fitness brands and established process-driven sales strategies to drive revenue through innovation. Potter has also been featured on numerous panels and podcasts, including HALO Talks and The Business of Boutique Fitness, sharing her dynamic approach to leadership and team development in the health and wellness space.

A serial industry entrepreneur and multi-location studio owner with her husband, Potter understands the challenges and rewards of ownership and the value of creating a distinctive customer experience. She also recognizes how having software like Walla is integral to empowering the success of a studio.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Walla team and working with a software company that aligns with my core values and has built a revolutionary and beautiful product and the right tools created for the right reasons: Putting the studio owners first. Prioritizing client relationships,” says Potter. “And when you put people first, the profits will come. As a studio owner, I live by that every day, and it’s evident at Walla—we are really helping studio owners grow and scale, but with integrity, making it more relational, not just transactional.”

Potter’s appointment is the second notable addition to the Walla team in Q3. She will manage a team of Account Executives and Sales Development Representatives at Walla, including a recent hire from Mariana Tek, Ashley Umann, to lead franchise sales and engagement.

“Making key hires and having Beth join Walla at a pivotal moment in our expansion is critical to our trajectory,” said Laura Munkholm, President and Co-founder of Walla. “Beth is a force in the fitness and wellness industry. Her passion, sales experience, and authentic approach to relationships are exactly what Walla is looking for in a leader.”

Walla’s staff is made up of 53% women compared to an average in tech of roughly 25-30%. That aligns with boutique studios and locations the software supports, which are over 70% women-owned and founded, including Walla partners Red Light Method, The River Yoga, Barre & Soul, The Dailey Method, and Elevate Training.

“Walla is changing the future of FitTech; there’s nothing like it in the industry,” says Potter. “Seeing how efficient, effective, and intentional every feature is is a reflection of this team’s hard work, expertise, and forward-thinking approach.”

Revolutionizing Studio Growth Through Fitness Software

Walla is the only fully customizable studio management software built to increase revenue, save time, boost retention, and streamline operations without the tech frustration. Designed for successful boutique fitness studios and emerging franchises, Walla reduces client friction with superior member booking experiences, eliminates the need for outside integrations, and empowers smarter business decisions by surfacing key performance metrics. To learn more about Walla, visit hellowalla.com.

