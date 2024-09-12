ANY.RUN Announces Its Integration with Splunk for Advanced Threat Analysis

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in interactive malware analysis, has announced its latest integration with Splunk, a leading platform for data analysis, security information, and event management (SIEM). This collaboration allows Splunk users to use ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox and Threat Intelligence Lookup directly within their Splunk SOAR environment, giving them the opportunity to analyze potential cyber threats without leaving their familiar interface.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬

With this integration, Splunk users can now analyze potentially malicious files, URLs, and other suspicious objects in ANY.RUN’s sandbox, while also enriching their investigations using ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Lookup.

All of this can be done without leaving the familiar Splunk interface, enhancing productivity and efficiency for threat analysts.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

● Comprehensive threat intelligence: Query ANY.RUN’s extensive threat intelligence database directly from Splunk SOAR.

● Automated malware analysis: Automatically detonate suspicious files and URLs in ANY.RUN’s sandbox as part of a Splunk integration.

● Detailed reporting and IOC extraction: Retrieve key analysis details and threat verdicts, as well as extract Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for further investigation.

● Advanced threat hunting: Use ANY.RUN’s ‘get intelligence’ action to perform complex queries on file hashes, IP addresses, domains, or MITRE ATT&CK techniques.

For detailed instructions on the setup process and its real-world applications, visit the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

With over 8 years of experience tackling cybersecurity industry challenges, ANY.RUN helps over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide with its advanced interactive sandbox that simplifies the analysis of threats targeting both Windows and Linux systems. Its Threat Intelligence Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds allow analysts to investigate and respond to incidents quickly, providing critical insights for faster decision-making.

