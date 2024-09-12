Submit Release
Watchers SaaS Wins SiGMA Startup Pitch Competition in Budapest, Showcasing Innovative Social Tools

Alina Kuzo, Watchers' Head of Content with a SIGMA award

Watchers SaaS won the SiGMA Startup Pitch Competition in Budapest, showcasing its innovative social tools for enhancing iGaming and content platforms.

We’re excited to be the winner of the SiGMA Pitch Competition in Budapest. We believe that providing communication tools for users is key to helping platforms stand out from competitors.”
— Alina Kuzo, Head of Content at Watchers.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watchers SaaS, a UK-based provider of social tools for content platforms, has been announced as the winner of the SiGMA East Europe Startup Pitch Competition held in Budapest, Hungary. The event featured a range of innovative startups, but Watchers distinguished itself with its unique solution including integrated community chats, social widgets, audio streaming, and other engagement tools tailored for iGaming and content platforms.

The competition's panel of expert judges selected Watchers SaaS as the top startup, highlighing the company's potential to transform the industry landscape. The judges were particularly impressed by Watchers' ability to enhance user engagement and offer a more interactive experience for players. By seamlessly integrating their social tools, Watchers aims to bridge the gap between users and content platforms, creating a more immersive and enjoyable consumption environment.

"We’re excited and proud to be named the winner of the SiGMA Startup Pitch Competition in Budapest,” said Alina Kuzo, Head of Content at Watchers. “We believe that providing communication tools for users is key to helping platforms stand out from competitors, grow main business metrics, and become love-brands for users."

The SiGMA Startup Pitch Competition is renowned for highlighting groundbreaking startups in the industry. Watchers' victory at this prestigious event further solidifies its position as one of key players in enhancing user engagement and experience across iGaming and content platforms.

