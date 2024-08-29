Watchers introduces threads, screen sharing, and сascade AI moderation

Watchers SaaS provides fastly integrated public and private community chats for all types of websites and apps. Engage your audience easily! Watchers released new features such as image sending, screen sharing, and a cascade AI moderation for the healthiest space

Our new features—threads, image sharing, and screen sharing—transform user interaction on content platforms, providing secure, engaging experiences that rival social media and messengers.” — Adel Gaisin, Watchers' CPO and Co-Founder

LONDON, THE UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watchers, a provider of social tools for content platforms including VoD, trading, and iGaming, is excited to announce the launch of several new features aimed at improving user communication, retention, and engagement on community chats integrated to partner platforms.

As experts in community-building and socialisation, Watchers has introduced new tools such as threads, image sharing in chats, and screen sharing during live streams, and a developed cascade AI moderation model. These features are designed to make communication in chats integrated into any website or app more rich and easy and enable partners’ end-users to communicate internally without relying on messengers or social media platforms.

Watchers' tools are designed to ensure a smooth and engaging user experience. Whether integrating Watchers' chats into a content platform or adding them as a second screen for broadcasting, users can easily engage in dynamic conversations. With customisable profiles, including nicknames and avatars, users can express themselves through text, emojis, and stickers. Additionally, Watchers' chats support reactions, responses, animated emojis, and essential moderation tools to create a trusted and healthy environment for all participants.

Here are the key new features released during the summer.

Threads: Threads allow users to stay focused on the conversations and topics they are most interested in within public chats. In busy public discussions, it’s easy for users to get lost. Threads help users maintain relevant discussions within the larger conversation, enhancing the overall chat experience.

Image Sharing: The ability to share pictures in chats enhances conversations, making them more engaging. Whether it's for fun in entertainment chats or for deeper discussions during expert audio streams, this feature allows users to enrich their interactions with visual content.

Screen Sharing in Live Streams: Screen sharing is now an integral part of the live streaming experience. Speakers participating in audio streams can share visuals such as graphs and presentations, keeping users more engaged and making streams more informative. All streams are fully recorded, ensuring that users who miss the live event can view the recording later, complete with shared visuals.

Custom Badges: The new custom badges feature allows Watchers' partners to create and distribute badges through the admin panel. This enhances user experience by providing a variety of badges that users can earn, encouraging them to engage more with the platform. These badges can also influence revenue, particularly if they are tied to subscriptions or purchases.

Cascades AI moderation: Watchers localised the service to several new languages including Japanese, Korean, Polish, Ukrainian, and Finnish, and developed further the AI moderations tools allowing to customise threshold for marking messages to provide not only a health space for users but the space that can be set up for a particular platform with specific needs. Also, the cascade model allows to re-check messages repeatedly to be sure that they comply with the chat rules.

Watchers provides community-building tools for content platforms, including rich text chats, audio streams, engagement and social widgets, AI bots, and advanced AI moderation. The Watchers solution is ideal for any platform with active users and discussions, such as VoD, betting, trading, and educational platforms. Recognised as a promising AI start-up by the AWS Aim High Accelerator program (2023) and one of the best AI-powered startups by the Google Cloud Startup Program (2024), Watchers was also shortlisted as a Rising Star in Software Provision by SBC (2024).

For more information, visit Watchers' website at https://watchers.io.

