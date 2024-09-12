Catherine Hart appointed as our new Chief Executive

We’re delighted to be able to share the news that Catherine Hart has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Target Ovarian Cancer.

With 20 years of experience in the health and charitable sectors, Catherine has previously held pivotal roles at Cancer Research UK, University College London, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity and, most recently, as Director of Development at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Taking up her new role on 11 November 2024, Catherine brings a wealth of expertise in organisational leadership, strategic planning and fundraising, with a distinguished track record of leading multi-million pound fundraising campaigns and forging impactful partnerships across healthcare, higher education, and the charity sectors.

Catherine said:

I am delighted to join Target Ovarian Cancer at this exciting time for the charity and our community. I look forward to working together to build on our achievements and accelerate progress toward our mission of doubling survival from ovarian cancer by 2050, ensuring that everyone affected by ovarian cancer gets the support, information and treatment they deserve.

Sonya Branch, Chair of Trustees, said:

I am so pleased that Catherine will be the new Chief Executive of Target Ovarian Cancer, bringing her experience and expertise to build on the very significant progress we have achieved since the charity was founded in 2008. Under Catherine’s leadership, we will continue to strive for the improvements we must see for women with ovarian cancer, and to deliver our ambitious transformation and growth plans to enable this. We are grateful to recruitment agency MBS Group for their superb support in making this appointment. Crucially, the Trustees are also extremely grateful to the outgoing Chief Executive Annwen Jones OBE for her highly successful leadership of the charity which she co-founded with Joanna Barker MBE.

Annwen Jones OBE, our outgoing Chief Executive, added:

It has been a huge privilege to lead Target Ovarian Cancer, and I am so proud of the impact we have achieved, thanks to the dedication and committed action of our outstanding community, staff, partners and supporters. I look forward to welcoming Catherine, and to seeing the charity thrive under her leadership.

Annwen announced in May 2024 that she would be stepping down from her role as Chief Executive after a highly successful 16 years leading the charity.

We thank her for her transformational leadership and complete dedication and all she has achieved as Target Ovarian Cancer’s Chief Executive. We wish her well for the future and look forward to her continued support as we enter this new period.

