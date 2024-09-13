JOYAJOY and ArkWord Launch World Cup Bible - The Global Online Event for Learning the Bible Through AI Memory Games

World Cup Bible (Online Weekly) - Revolutionizing Bible Learning Through AI Memory Games Learn Bible verses through engaging memory games Win certificates and prizes such as iPhone 16 Pro Max

World Cup Bible is an online event for participants to learn the Bible together through AI Memory Games, making Bible study enjoyable and engaging.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christians worldwide now have an exciting new way to memorize Bible verses through engaging AI memory games with the launch of World Cup Bible (Online Weekly), an online event for participants to learn the Bible together, jointly announced by JOYAJOY and ArkWord Ministries. This innovative program uses advanced artificial intelligence to help participants master 7 new Bible verses each week through interactive memory challenges.

"World Cup Bible makes memorizing scripture not just easy but truly enjoyable," said Andrew Edwards, CEO and Co-founder of JOYAJOY, the app hosting the program. "Our AI Memory Boost technology schedules smart revision games that can increase verse retention by up to 9 times compared to traditional methods."

Participants can join World Cup Bible Weekly for free by downloading the JOYAJOY app. Each week, they'll learn 7 new verses, and in just one quarter, they'll have mastered 84 Bible verses in total. The worldwide quota is 2,500,000 participants who can join for free, and JOYAJOY is offering a gift card of value USD50.98 for early bird participants.

The program will culminate in the World Cup Bible - Quarterly Final, where top performers can win prizes, including the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max, 13" iPad Air, Amazon gift cards, and special certificates.

World Cup Bible is currently offered in different languages, making it accessible to a global audience. It represents a new frontier in religious education, embracing new technology to make Bible learning more engaging and effective.

To download the JOYAJOY app and register for World Cup Bible at no cost, visit JOYAJOY.com.

ABOUT JOYAJOY

JOYAJOY cultivates the Joyful and Fruitful Space for Learners, Educators, and Professionals to interact, learn, and share joy.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Screenshots and videos are available at www.joyajoy.com/pages/news. For more information, email info@joyajoy.com or visit our official website at www.JOYAJOY.com.

EXCLUSIVE EARLY BIRD OFFER

JOYAJOY is now offering an exclusive early bird offer. Participants can claim a VIP Gift Card with over US$50 in premium currency before expiry and download JOYAJOY for free.

https://app.joyajoy.com/promotion?code=WCB2024EARLYBIRD

Legal Disclaimer:

