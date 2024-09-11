JOYAJOY – An Innovative AI-Driven Platform for Learning and Sharing in a Gamified Environment

JOYAJOY – The World’s 1st AI Gamified Club

JOYAJOY Corporation (Delaware) announces the availability of JOYAJOY, a pioneering AI platform, transforming the way people interact, learn and share joy.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOYAJOY Corporation (Delaware) announces the immediate availability of JOYAJOY, a pioneering AI platform, transforming the way people interact, learn and share joy. Available now on iOS and coming soon to Android.

"JOYAJOY created the World’s 1st AI Gamified Club, and now you can create your own on JOYAJOY," said Andrew Edwards, CEO and Cofounder of JOYAJOY.

JOYAJOY AI GAMIFICATION: REVOLUTIONIZING SOCIAL NETWORKING

• AI Gamified Posts: Gamify text, photos, and video links for interactive sharing.

• AI JOY Chess: Create customized AI JOY Chess with text and images for teams, organizations, friends and family.

• AI Memory Games: Convert text to AI Memory Games for learning faster and boosting memory retention up to 9 times.

AI GAMIFIED CLUBS: SHARE MORE JOY AND KNOWLEDGE

Create AI Gamified Clubs for schools, companies and communities.

• Play games to collect Club Points to redeem virtual and physical gifts.

• Get Club Badges and other rewards on the leaderboard.

• Let AI represent you to play games with followers.

• Let AI JOY Mechanism optimize win-loss ratio and user experience.

GAMIFIED JOY CONTRIBUTION: PLAY TO ADD MORE JOY TO THE WORLD

When you share joy and play games on JOYAJOY, you also help JOYAJOY to give more bread to the needy.

ABOUT JOYAJOY

JOYAJOY, cultivates the Joyful and Fruitful Space for Learners, Educators and Professionals to interact, learn and share joy.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Screenshots and videos are available at www.joyajoy.com/pages/news. For more information, email info@joyajoy.com or visit our official website at www.JOYAJOY.com.

