Branding Blueprint Workshop Webinar for Lawyers, Law Students, and Legal Professionals

Daya Naef - Headshot

Join the free Branding Blueprint Workshop for legal pros on Sept 26, 8am-12pm ET. Build your brand with expert insights. Register at www.2XLcompany.com.

DC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A solid personal brand is essential for lawyers, law students, and legal professionals to succeed in today's competitive legal landscape. The Branding Blueprint Workshop Webinar is designed to help legal professionals develop a compelling personal brand that attracts clients and fosters growth for their law firms.Most lawyers need help to dedicate time to crafting an effective marketing strategy while managing their billable hours. This leads to ineffective marketing efforts that don't drive new business. This workshop, co-hosted by Daya Naef, CEO of The Success Partner, and Mike Kneffel, CEO of 2XL Company, addresses this challenge by providing a step-by-step guide to building a powerful legal brand.Participants will use the Branding Blueprint Workbook, which Mike Kneffel explicitly designed for the legal industry. This comprehensive workbook helps lawyers stand out in a crowded market, increase revenue, and position themselves for long-term growth.Co-Hosts: Daya Naef, CEO of The Success Partner, and Mike Kneffel, CEO of 2XL CompanyDate and Time: September 26th, 2024, 8 am - 12 pm ETRegistration: www.2XLcompany.com Cost: FreeKey Takeaways for Attendees:- Branding Blueprint Workbook: Attendees will receive this workbook before the webinar, packed with practical steps to build a personal brand.- Branding Exercises: Participants will define their unique attributes and develop a compelling elevator pitch.- Tailored Insights: Receive personalized advice aligned with your legal practice and professional goals.- Real-Time Feedback: Learn from real-life examples and refine your brand strategy during the workshop.- Networking Opportunities: Expand your professional network with fellow lawyers and legal professionals.About the Co-Hosts:- Daya Naef is a seasoned lawyer, business coach, and speaker renowned for helping law firms achieve exponential growth while clearly focusing on their core mission.- Mike Kneffel, CEO of 2XL Company, brings decades of expertise in marketing and advertising, specializing in helping legal professionals build influential brands that resonate with clients and set them apart in the legal field.For more information and to register for this free webinar, visit www.2XLcompany.com Contact:Contact: Daya NaefPhone: 504-669-1020Email: daya@thesuccesspartner.com

Mike Kneffel, a branding expert, shares his background and expertise in developing brand strategies for law firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.