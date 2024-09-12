Mark Kestner Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for his unwavering determination and passion for tackling challenges, Dr. Mark Kestner, a prominent figure in the medical systems consulting industry, is spearheading significant advancements in telehealth and healthcare management. In an era where the healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, Dr. Kestner’s expertise and innovative approach offer a beacon of hope for a more efficient, integrated, and patient-centered system.

During the pandemic, telehealth emerged as a vital tool, bridging gaps and ensuring continuous patient care. “Telehealth was a godsend during the pandemic,” says Dr. Kestner. “Lack of clarity regarding reimbursement of telehealth has delayed health systems from making long-term investments in telemedicine technology. In addition, variation in state laws and systemic policies can result in significant differences in whether and how telemedicine is delivered across state lines.”

Analyzing data on telehealth and associated factors can provide insights to assess telehealth impact, and better understand potential differences across specialties, locations, demographics and socioeconomic factors. Telehealth has the potential to improve health equity, but it’s not a complete panacea. Broadband access is one of the biggest barriers to access in rural and low-income communities, as well as insurance coverage.

Dr. Kestner firmly believes in addressing these issues and creating a seamless healthcare experience. “Going full throttle, when possible, with telehealth, the entire business side of healthcare can be simplified with an easier workflow that puts less strain on staff.”

A Vision for Integrated Healthcare Solutions

Dr. Kestner’s mission is to overhaul the fragmented nature of healthcare processes. His focus is on developing integrated solutions that streamline contracting, credentialing, patient satisfaction, and more—all centralized on the cloud.

“Really, the only significant progress we’ve made in healthcare is implementing electronic health records,” notes Dr. Kestner. “We still have all these disconnected processes around the business of healthcare. My goal is to bring all these aspects together into one integrated solution that can be seamlessly upgraded.”

By automating previously ignored business processes and eliminating the silos between various functions, Dr. Kestner aims to enhance efficiency and reduce administrative burdens. “For example, contracting, credentialing, background verification, patient and employee satisfaction are all part of siloed, or standalone solutions,” he explains. “I make a case for a unified, cloud-based platform that will upgrade seamlessly without requiring manual logins.”

Collaborative Consulting Approach

Dr. Kestner is actively collaborating with ProNexus Advisory, a conglomerate of medical consultants, and also works privately with healthcare clients. ProNexus’s customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with Kestner’s vision. “I like working with ProNexus because they’re customer-centered,” he shares. “They customize solutions based on the client’s needs rather than charging overhead costs for consultants waiting around. It’s a more efficient and cost-effective way to serve clients.”

In his consulting practice, Dr. Kestner focuses on creating strategic plans for healthcare organizations nearing the end of their existing contracts. “The challenge is that healthcare systems have integrated solutions but cannot consider other options until their current contracts expire. I work with clients to plan for this transition strategically,” he explains. “For instance, a recent client had five separate, non-integrated solutions just for contracting. I advised them to begin by integrating their contracts and credentialing.”

Successful Transformations

A prime example of Dr. Kestner’s work is his six-year tenure developing a centralized healthcare command center. “We essentially followed patients from the time of ER admission to discharge, addressing any barriers in real-time, 24/7,” he recalls. “This allowed for better tracking of patient movements and the seamless coordination of nurses, case managers, and other medical staff.”

Such experiences underline Dr. Kestner’s strength in envisioning and developing systemic solutions that enhance patient experience while boosting operational efficiency. By focusing on the overlooked business side of healthcare, he is breaking down bureaucratic barriers, fostering an environment where both staff and patients thrive.

Looking Forward

Dr. Kestner remains optimistic about the future of healthcare. With his innovative concepts for integrating the business and clinical aspects of healthcare, he hopes to facilitate a transformative shift in how healthcare systems operate. “The journey is challenging, but we’re making progress,” he shares. “The ultimate goal is to create a more efficient, patient-friendly healthcare system.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Mark Kestner in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday, September 16th at 2pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, September 23rd at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Dr. Mark Kestner, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/markkestnermd

