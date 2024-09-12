Correctional Services on parole placement for Najwa Petersen

Parole placement for Najwa Petersen

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms that Najwa Petersen appeared before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on 11 September 2024, where she was granted a parole placement date of 27 November 2024.

This decision was made in accordance with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which requires that the minimum sentence period be served before parole consideration. The victims were involved in the parole-hearing process and have been informed of the CSPB's decision.

Now 63 years old, Najwa Petersen began serving a 28-year sentence on 11 February 2009 for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. She has participated in various rehabilitation programmes and will now be enrolled in pre-release programmes to prepare her for reintegration into society.

Upon release, Najwa Petersen will serve the remainder of her sentence under the system of community corrections, monitored according to parole conditions.

Normal parole conditions will apply. For example, she is not allowed to leave her magisterial district without informing her parole officer. She is also not allowed to conduct media interviews. Critical to highlight, there is going to be a continuity of Restorative Justice processes involving the victims of crime with help of professionals.

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo – 079 523 5794

Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za