MACAU, September 12 - Issue Date of the Stamp Issue “Macao Bridge” Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau 2024-09-12 16:00 The Youtube video is unavailable Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that the stamp theme related to the fourth Macao-Taipa bridge in the Issue Plan 2024 is officially named “Macao Bridge”, and will be issued on 1st October 2024.

