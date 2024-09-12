Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,079 in the last 365 days.

Issue Date of the Stamp Issue “Macao Bridge”

MACAU, September 12 - Issue Date of the Stamp Issue “Macao Bridge”

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau

2024-09-12 16:00

The Youtube video is unavailable

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that the stamp theme related to the fourth Macao-Taipa bridge in the Issue Plan 2024 is officially named “Macao Bridge”, and will be issued on 1st October 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Issue Date of the Stamp Issue “Macao Bridge”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more