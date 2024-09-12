Criminal ringleaders to face tough new laws

Release date: 12/09/24

Criminals who seek to get around the law by getting children to do their dirty work could face up to 15 years in prison under laws that passed State Parliament this week.

The laws will give South Australia the toughest penalties in the nation for those found guilty of recruiting children to carry out serious criminal offences, applying to any major indictable offence – regardless of whether the child commits the crime or is prosecuted.

Under the laws, the maximum penalty would be greater in cases where the crime involved attracts a penalty of more than 15 years.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Criminals who recruit children as a way of trying to circumvent the law are vile individuals and these laws will give authorities the power to act and ensure they face justice.

This is an important way for us to both protect children and hold perpetrators to account.

These tough penalties are the toughest of their kind anywhere in the country and should send a message to those who may try to circumvent the law by getting children to do their dirty work.