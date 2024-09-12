CFS returns home after answering US call

Release date: 12/09/24

A team of CFS volunteers and staff who spent more than a month battling wildfires in the United States has returned home, ready to use their experiences abroad to help protect lives and property in SA.

The eight-member deployment – which lasted 35 days – assisted with dozens of major fires in the Pacific Northwest, across the states of Oregon and Washington.

Five volunteers, two staff and a Department for Environment and Water employee supported the US’ key wildland firefighting agency, the National Interagency Fire Centre, as part of a contingent of 66 Australian firefighters.

Skilled SA firefighters took on frontline and control centre roles amid hot, dry and windy conditions, with drought leaving forests and grasslands at high risk.

Returning to Adelaide yesterday, local CFS crew – the first sent to the US since 2018 – included:

Malcolm Biscoe, Strike Team Leader, Goolwa Brigade.

Anthony Casey, Strike Team Leader, Peterborough Brigade.

Justin Baxter, Strike Team Leader, Kadina Brigade.

Garry Jungfer, Strike Team Leader, Angaston Brigade.

Timothy Buck, Sector Commander, Kangaroo Island.

Damon Whitwell, Sector Commander.

Michael Amos, Sector Commander.

The US response follows three CFS deployments to Canada in July (British Columbia and Alberta) and August (Alberta). All four groups have now returned and the CFS will provide ongoing welfare support.

Since July 2024, 12 CFS volunteers, three staff and five personnel from the Department for Environment and Water have been sent to Canada and the US – highlighting the state’s readiness to help agencies in need.

South Australia received a small number of aviation personnel from the US and Canada during the 2019/2020 Fire Season, further demonstrating the strong global arrangements in place.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Returning CFS personnel have worked incredibly hard over the past 35 days to support US agencies in very challenging conditions.

Thank you to this dedicated group of South Australians who have put their own lives on hold to assist overseas communities.

Skills learned on deployment will be invaluable as our state prepares for its own bushfire season.

Attributable to CFS Chief Officer Brett Loughlin

My heartfelt thanks to all CFS personnel recently deployed to the USA and Canada for their hard work, bravery, and dedication to help these communities during their time of need.

Deployments can also be long and challenging for families and loved ones and I want to extend a special thanks for their support and understanding.