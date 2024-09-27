HealRWorld Launches SME-Focused Cross-Sector Collaboration as Part of the Impact Disclosure Taskforce at ClimateWeek NYC

HealRWorld Logo

This initiative is aimed at driving trillions of dollars to global SMEs committed to sustainability & the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

NEST CLIMATE CAMPUS, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a proud member of the Impact Disclosure Taskforce, HealRWorld, a leading advocate for sustainable business practices, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration aimed at leveraging best-in-breed data, educational tools and insights across major corporations, financial institutions, payment providers and government entities to help drive trillions of dollars to sustainably focused small and mid-sized businesses globally.

“It’s clear that there are fundamental issues with capital allocation across impact and sustainable small and mid-sized businesses that are prohibiting SMEs from fully embracing sustainable business practices and committing to the UN SDGs,” said Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO, HealRWorld. “It is also agreed that if SMEs do not fully embrace the United Nations SDGs, representing 90% of the world’s businesses, there is no chance we will achieve them by 2030.”

Per the World Economic Forum, “social enterprises face a significant funding gap of $1.13 Trillion. Furthermore, women are a key driver of sustainability creating nearly 50% of all Social Enterprises (compared to 1 in 5 conventional enterprises).” Yet women and minorities have been disproportionately affected by a decrease in funding from the VC market last year and continue to struggle for parity in access to capital and US government contracts.

“For all the talk of investment in impact and social enterprises, there remains a significant gap that must be addressed. We believe our data and insights from a study we conducted with Dun & Bradstreet that shows our sustainably committed global businesses in the HealRWorld proprietary global database are on average 3 times more creditworthy than the average D&B business is a game changer for directing fairly priced capital to the companies that deserve it for ‘doing well by doing good’,” said Bongiovanni. “And that is what we intend to do with this new collaboration in alignment with the objectives of the Impact Disclosure Taskforce.”

The Impact Disclosure Taskforce, established in April of 2023, brings together 60+ top global financial institutions, data providers, and others with a goal of driving trillions of dollars of investment towards governments and corporate deals committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Per Arsalan Mahtafar, Head of JPMorgan’s Development Finance Institution and the Co-Chair of the Impact Disclosure Taskforce, “Institutional Investors are increasingly looking to understand the social and environmental impact of the corporations that they invest in. A significant amount of the impact of large corporations is generated through the value chain of SMEs which supply their inputs or distribute their products. We hope this effort will increase transparency and accountability of such development impacts, ultimately helping channel billions of dollars in support of sustainable development.”

HealRWorld has been at the forefront of promoting sustainability and conscious consumerism, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to make eco-friendly choices and promoting safe and dignified workspaces.

Through its collaboration with ClimateTrade, the company aims to further strengthen its commitment to environmental responsibility by addressing the carbon footprint of companies within its business network.

One of the primary focuses of this partnership is to educate SMEs about their carbon footprint and raise awareness about the environmental impact of their operations. HealRWorld will leverage its expertise to provide valuable insights and guidance, helping these businesses understand and quantify their carbon emissions.

"We believe that conscious consumerism and sustainable business practices go hand in hand. Our collaborations with the Impact Disclosure Taskforce and ClimateTrade are a natural progression in our mission to create a positive impact on the environment and society. By joining forces, we are not only educating businesses about the SDGs and their carbon footprint, but also providing them with practical solutions to reduce and offset their impact," said Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO, HealRWorld.

About HealRWorld

A catalyst for sustainable business practices, HealRWorld specializes in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to embrace eco-conscious decisions. Dedicated to cultivating a global community of conscious consumers, the company collaborates with like-minded organizations to address climate change and social challenges. Founded on principles of social and environmental impact, HealRWorld actively contributes to creating positive change globally. The company's initiatives concentrate on raising awareness, providing educational resources, driving capital to and offering practical tools for small businesses.

About The Impact Disclosure Taskforce

The Impact Disclosure Taskforce (the “Taskforce”) was established to promote transparency and accountability among corporates and sovereigns regarding their intentions and progress towards advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Taskforce comprises major financial institutions and industry participants, including participants from abrdn, Amundi, AXA Investment Managers, Bank of America, BasisPoint+, Barings Asset Management, Blaylock Van, BlueMark, BlueOrchard, Breathe Points, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University, ClimateAligned, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, evolutiq, Global Steering Group for Impact Investment ( GSGII), Goldman Sachs Asset Management, HealRWorld, HSBC, impak Analytics, J.P. Morgan Corporate & Investment Bank (Co-Chair), Linklaters, Morningstar Sustainalytics, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Co-Chair, Natixis Investment Managers, Orrick, Pictet Asset Management, Rally Assets, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, and TCW Group. The Taskforce also obtains input from public development banks including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the French Agency for Development (AFD), and the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), as well as from the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and members of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance (GISD). The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) are observers to the Taskforce.

The Taskforce is acutely aware that the world is not on track to achieve the SDGs, the global agenda agreed in 2015 to alleviate poverty and inequality, provide for basic needs, protect the planet and combat climate change by 2030. Achieving the SDGs requires unprecedented levels of investment, particularly in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDE), estimated by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to be over USD $4 trillion per annum. The guidance published by the Taskforce can be found here. https://www.cgdev.org/sites/default/files/2024-04/impact-disclosure-guidance.pdf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.