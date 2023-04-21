HEALRWORLD and UNIFY join forces for Earth Day to increase conscious consumption and support global small businesses.

HealRWorld UNIFY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SUSTAINABILITY-FOCUSED ESG ‘FINTECH ENABLED MARKETPLACE’ HEALRWORLD AND WORLD PEACE NON-PROFIT UNIFY THE WORLD ( 501(C) 3) JOIN FORCES ON EARTH DAY TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION GLOBALLY.

HealRWorld (“HRW”) and 501(c)3 UNIFY The World (“UNIFY.org”), partner for Earth Day 2023 to support global, ESG-committed small and mid sized companies making a difference in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). HealRWorld and UNIFY will debut their partnership as part of the Pause the World for Peace Global Broadcast on Earth Day that will be streamed from the “Crossroads of the World” Times Square in New York City.

Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO of HealRWorld, commented: “We could not be more excited to join forces with UNIFY.org to amplify our shared vision for a more peaceful and just world. We look forward to introducing UNIFY’s members to HealRWorld’s global ESG marketplace and community and creating joint social impact opportunities for UNIFY members to make their everyday spend a vote for the kind of world they wish to see. Together, we can direct spending to over 1 Million small ESG-committed businesses here in the United States and across the globe through HealRWorld’s marketplace and create meaningful impact”.

Bongiovanni further remarked, “Our alignment in wanting to empower companies and consumers to take constructive action towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to safeguard our planet and wider communities makes this a powerful joint partnership for Earth Day and beyond .”

UNIFY.org’s Executive Director Tammy Scarlett, commented, “By nature, UNIFY partners with organizations who share a vision and active intention of World Peace. We have worked with tens of thousands of organizations to collectively weave the web of peace. This Earth Day, we are igniting our newest partnership with HEALRWORLD, to allow people and companies a reliable way to buy from sustainability-minded businesses around the globe. HealRWorld’s platform helps the global community to be better stewards of our planet in the most practical of ways. Imagine realizing your household needs something, but instead of going straight to Amazon.com, you can make your purchase just as easily on HealRWorld and know that by meeting your family’s need, you’ve also made a positive difference in the world. We are offering this opportunity for positive impact to UNIFY’s millions of members, an opportunity to shop with their values. In doing so, we accelerate the shared collective vision to create meaningful social impact through conscious consumption that will elevate businesses, communities, and families across the globe .”

HealRWorld’s vision is to create a more just and inclusive global economy leveraging financial and marketplace innovations powered by their proprietary ESG data to create a better world for future generations. We seek to level the playing field for social impact, diverse and women-owned businesses who struggle accessing the capital and marketing tools they need to survive and thrive. This Earth Day, UNIFY and HealRWorld will ignite the spark for millions of people powered by peace to shop differently, and support small businesses that are protecting our precious planet.

More than 90 % of the world’s businesses are small businesses employing 70% of world’s population. This Earth Day join HealRWorld and UNIFY to shop with small businesses that are helping protect our planet. Together, brick by brick, we can build a better world and help combat issues of climate, social and economic injustice by consciously patronizing and investing in companies that align with our values.

Join us! Visit HealRWorld.com/UNIFY to learn more.

To watch the live broadcast Earth Day 4/22/23 @ 11 am Eastern go to facebook.com/UNIFY.

About HealRWorld

HealRWorld (“HRW”) is a social impact, for-profit company whose team combines experts across innovation, data, technology, and platform delivery from world-class organizations. HRW’s global proprietary environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) database, global marketplace and community empowers sustainably committed, women and minority-owned small and mid-sized businesses by driving sales and commercially priced capital to its stakeholders through fintech and global consumer ecommerce platforms.

HealRWorld leverages our proprietary ESG global small and mid-sized business data and insights to drive conscious capitalism through our fintech enabled marketplace & solutions. Our goal is to create a more regenerative and inclusive global economy by inspiring the ripple effect.

By providing hard to procure data & insights on 1.3 Million sustainable global small and mid-sized enterprises, we help ESG committed, diverse and women-owned businesses find the right customers that align with their mission and, thus, drive sustainable business, investment and innovation.

HRW believes that every dollar is a vote for the kind of world we wish to see --- and that if consumers wish to make an impact, they should focus on supporting the businesses who are.

About UNIFY the World 501(c)3

By UNIFYING THE EMERGING GLOBAL MOVEMENT FOR WORLD PEACE, UNIFY is a global nonprofit for world peace and impact. We orchestrate global synchronized events and campaigns that inspire action for impact and world peace. Leaders in global synchronized movements since 2012, UNIFY has hosted over 100 global events, with 15,000 event organizers in 10,000 cities in over 150 countries. With an audience of over 2.3 million and a syndicate of over 30 million, UNIFY catalyzes mass awareness through media and storytelling, and measures impact for sustainability, using impact metrics to track results of catalyzed action through our reach and network of 8,000 partners. UNIFY's mission is to steward and facilitate global collective intention, action, & impact to help build a world where all of humanity is unified. UNIFY's vision is that by 2030 solutions have been implemented for the world's greatest challenges and half of the world's population holds intention and unified action together for world peace. UNIFY’S COLLECTIVE IMPACT CAMPAIGNS UNITE HUMANITY, NON-PROFITS & SOCIAL VENTURES FOR GLOBAL MOVEMENTS OF GOOD.

About Good News Corp/Pause the World for Peace

Reverend Paul Sladkus founded Good News Corp and Pause the World for Peace over 20 years ago to help peace prevail around the world and to inspire global acts of peace everywhere. Earth Day event live from Times Square 4/22.