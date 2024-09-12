Jinglan Bay Art by Nic Lee Receives Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Jinglan Bay Art

Nic Lee's Exceptional Museum Design Recognized for Excellence in International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Nic Lee 's "Jinglan Bay Art" as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed award celebrates Nic Lee's exceptional talent and innovative approach to creating a captivating museum experience.Jinglan Bay Art's recognition by the A' Interior Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design aligns with best practices in interior design, offering practical benefits for visitors and stakeholders alike. By showcasing innovation and functionality, Nic Lee's work sets a new standard for museum spaces.The award-winning design of Jinglan Bay Art stands out for its unique use of light and shadow to evoke the essence of the surrounding mountainous landscape. The material facade recreates the experience of entering a deep forest, seamlessly incorporating nature into the interior. Nic Lee's vision allows visitors to embark on a transformative journey, akin to a mountain climbing practice, as they move through the thoughtfully crafted spaces.Receiving the A' Interior Design Award serves as a testament to Nic Lee's dedication to excellence and innovation. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire future projects and explorations within Waterfrom Design, fostering continued growth and boundary-pushing designs that captivate and inspire.Interested parties may learn more about Jinglan Bay Art and Nic Lee's achievement at:About Nic LeeNic Lee, the design director of Waterfrom Design, has been in the design industry for over a decade. His work masterfully blends simplicity with humor, drawing inspiration from the arts, humanities, and philosophy. A graduate of the Pratt Institute in New York with a Master of Science in interior design, Nic has also participated in Denmark's International Study Program. His unique perspective and rebellious nature have earned him numerous accolades, including the Golden Pin Design Award and recognition as one of the top 10 designers for the Taiwan Interior Design Award.About China Resources Land South China Guangxi Co.China Resources Land Limited (CR Land, HK1109) is a strategic business unit responsible for city construction and operation under China Resources Group, a Fortune Global 500 company. As a front-runner of comprehensive urban investors, developers, and operators in mainland China, CR Land covers a wide range of businesses, including residential development, investment property, urban redevelopment, property management, senior housing, leasing apartments, industrial funds, industrial property, cultural sports and educational property, cinema, construction, decoration, electromechanical, and furniture.About Waterfrom DesignEstablished in 2008, Waterfrom Design straddles both the interior design and architecture fields, believing that design should be like water - simple, pure, organic, and ever-changing. The company strives to create spaces that convey messages and allow emotions to settle and mature over time. Waterfrom Design aims to give people the space to imagine and find their own stories within the designs, often conveying unexpected messages that users may discover before the designers themselves.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to a better world.

Legal Disclaimer:

