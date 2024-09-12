NJ Ayuk was Selected as the best Practitioner in the Who’s Who Legal Energy 2024 report

NJ Ayuk NJ-Ayuk-3

SOUTH AFRICA, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Ayuk is a well-known Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC). He has been selected as one of the world’s top practitioners in the Who’s Who Legal Energy 2024 report. The report is hosted by the global legal intelligence platform Lexology, which provides international legal updates, analysis, and information on law companies and counseling. Mr. Ayuk ’s selection not only highlights his skill but also recognizes him as the top authority in the African energy sector.The WWL: Energy 2024 report highlights lawyers with proven track experience who assist major and independent energy businesses with exploration, production, marketing, and transportation. It highlights sector specialists by conducting full research, soliciting client input, and gaining expert opinions. This honor highlights the outstanding contribution to the global energy legal sector of Mr. Ayuk . They notice his advocacy for investment and development in Africa's energy business.Ayuk's experience covers multiple areas of energy law, including oil and gas, sustainable, and power projects. As the AEC's Founder and Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk has raised the worldwide profile of African energy and contributed to the development of new legal frameworks that encourage investment and growth.NJ Ayuk also formed Centurion Law Group (CLG), a prominent law company noted for its inventive and adaptable approach to client demands. His leadership and experience have fueled the missions of both AEC and CLG, which encourage sustainable and inclusive energy development across Africa.Ayuk's inclusion in the WWL: Energy 2024 study demonstrates his dedication to a more free and prosperous energy future for Africa. This milestone demonstrates his passion and vision in the legal sector."Being acknowledged by my peers in the legal community is a tremendous honor," Ayuk told me. "It emphasizes the value of collaboration in defining the future of the energy sector. As the industry expands, I am determined to help it succeed through strong legal procedures and smart advocacy. Together, we can generate long-term growth and provide opportunity for everyone.” Says Ayuk.

