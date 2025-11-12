NJ Ayuk Leads Call for Action at G20: Gas and Clean Cooking Key to Ending Africa’s Energy Poverty

Ayuk NJ Ayuk

SOUTH AFRICA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At an African Energy Chamber G20 event, titled “The Gas and Clean-Cooking Imperative Fast-Tracking Energy Access and Development in Africa,” NJ Ayuk , Executive Chairman of the AEC, urged leaders and investors across Africa to take decisive steps toward eliminating energy poverty by the year 2030. Ayuk framed natural gas and LPG as Africa's "common-sense" and essential solutions for scaling up access, powering industries, or simply replacing unsafe cooking fuels. “Africa cannot talk about energy transition without energy access,” he said. “Clean cooking and gas-to-power are the bridge to a just and inclusive future.”Ayuk: “Africa Will Lead Its Own Energy Future”Ahead of the event, in his statement, NJ Ayuk articulated Africa's right to envisage and pursue a pragmatic and balanced energy pathway- one where natural gas and clean-cooking fuels such as LPG act as vehicles for sustainable development. According to Ayuk, "Every year, about one million Africans die owing to lack of access to clean cooking fuels. This is indeed unacceptable."Moreover, gas and LPG are more than mere energy solutions; they are human solutions. They save lives, empower women, reduce deforestation, and set the stage for the clean energy future of Africa." ending that energy poverty presents Africa's current defining problem and opportunity. He called upon the G20 nations and their private investors to collaborate with African governments in fast-tracking energy access through scaled-up, commercially viable projects.Accelerating Africa’s Energy AccessFrom now on, Africa will continue to face a significant shortfall in access to dependable electricity and clean cooking solutions. According to the AEC, over 600 million people in Africa who do not have electricity, while 900 million use unsafe biomass as a means of cooking.The AEC, under Ayuk's vision, is charging for a pragmatic energy transition-for Africans and by Africans-that would deliver natural gas from the continent to power homes, industries, and innovations. “The energy story of Africa cannot be an energy story written by others. It must be led by Africans, financed by Africans, and created for Africans," Ayuk stressed. This transition is very important therefore, it should stand on economic reality, not on ideology."Under Ayuk's leadership, the Chamber's G20 program highlights gas-to-power development, LPG infrastructure expansion, and clean-cooking distribution systems as gravely immediate interventions. These interventions are by no means at odds with renewables but complement them through grid stabilization, emission reduction, and creation of fiscal space for further clean energy deployment.From Policy to ProjectsThe upcoming forum, to be held on 21 November in Johannesburg, will launch into converting policy dialogues into de-risked, bankable energy projects. In this regard, Ayuk urged governments and investors to remove bureaucratic roadblocks, work towards harmonizing regulations, and establish clear incentives for gas and LPG investment.The event will showcase financing models that feature PPPs, innovative tools for de-risking, and inclusive financing models for SME players across the clean-cooking value chain.In tying the global commitments to African realities, the AEC follows real-world solutions to ensure that energy access targets turn into tangible outcomes: electrified villages, clean kitchens, and prosperous local economies.About Mr. NJ Ayuk and the African Energy Chamber (AEC)NJ Ayuk is the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), the leading proponent of energy development and investment in Africa. A lawyer, entrepreneur, and energy strategist, Ayuk is recognized for promoting African-driven policies in favor of job creation, growth, and universal energy access.The African Energy Chamber represents the energy industry in the whole continent, collaborating with investors, governments, and private players for responsible growth, local capacity building, and accelerating energy access throughout Africa.Media ContactAfrican Energy Chamber — Head Office, Sandton, JohannesburgFor media inquiries, partnerships, and event registration, please visit www.energychamber.org — End —

