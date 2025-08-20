Leading ENT Surgeon Mr. Adam Shakir Brings World-Class Head and Neck Lump Treatment for Buckinghamshire People

ENT consultations Milton Keynes

UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam Shakir, an internationally recognised ' ENT Surgeon ', has launched a brand-new, world-class treatment service for the diagnosis and management of lumps in the head and neck. His new service, which is based at highly regarded private clinics like BMI The Saxon Clinic and The Three Shires Hospital, Northampton, provides patients in Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas with quick, expert-led care because of his years of experience and top-notch training.For people who are worried about lumps in the head or neck region, this new service seeks to offer prompt, precise diagnosis and treatment. These lumps can be anything from benign cysts to more serious problems. The goal is easy to understand:to provide professional care and peace of mind without any unwanted delays.What He Explains About Head And Neck LumpsTreatment Services:“When trying to get help for head and neck lumps, patients can wait too long. This new service provides quick access to expert evaluation, which is important for early assessment. Conditions can be recognised and effectively treated with the right tools and expertise, leading to better results and less anxiety,” Mr. Shakir stated.Mr. Shakir’s advanced Head and Neck Lumps ServicesThe following conditions can be assessed and managed more efficiently with this new clinic's consultant-led approach:• Head and Neck Lumps• Thyroid swellings• Salivary gland lumps• Throat or voice changesThe Service Includes Various Types Of Testing Methods:• Full clinical examination• High-resolution ultrasound scanning• Fine needle aspiration or biopsy, if required• Quick referral for Additional treatment or surgeryMost cases are evaluated in a single visit, and appointments are easily scheduled. This lessens the anxiety associated with waiting for results and enables early diagnosis.The Latest Head and Neck Service Benefits for PatientsThe main benefit is quick access to a skilled ' ENT specialist ' in a quiet, private environment. Early diagnosis is crucial for providing peace of mind and identifying conditions before they worsen.Patients benefit from the New Services:• Lesser waiting times• Personal diagnosis and transparent communication• Get advanced scanning and testing• Personalised Treatment ServicesAbout Mr. Adam ShakirWith many years of experience in head and neck surgery, Mr. Adam Shakir is a highly skilled ‘ENT Specialist in Milton Keynes’ and Surrounding areas. His qualifications consist of:• MB ChB: Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery• MSc: Master of Science• DipMedLaw: Diploma in Medical Law• DO-HNS: Diploma in Otolaryngology• FRCS (ORL) – Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons in OtorhinolaryngologyWith a focus on complicated throat, neck and medicolegal ENT diseases, he finished his specialised ENT training in renowned UK hospitals and participated in international fellowships. Mr. Shakir, who is well-known for his focus on patient strategy, blends advanced diagnostic technologies with vast clinical expertise.Where to Find This ServiceMr. Shakir's private practice is located at:• BMI The Saxon Clinic, Milton Keynes• BMI The Three Shires Hospital, NorthamptonshireMoreover, His services are available throughout Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, and the neighbouring areas.For a Consultation Best ENT doctor in Milton Keynes ”, Mr. Adam Shakir, provides private consultations for any issue affecting the ears, nose, or throat. Professional assistance is available for any problem, whether a chronic lump, a throat problem, or a hearing problem.Visit: https://mradamshakir.co.uk for further information online.Locations: Milton Keynes and surrounding areasGet a Specialist ENT care -with Fast Checkups, treatment, expertise, and dedication.

